Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 465 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $20,445,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6,924.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $560.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $591.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.26. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.52 and a 52 week high of $715.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.70, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total value of $646,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,243 shares in the company, valued at $77,586,026.21. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,792 shares of company stock worth $1,087,843. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

