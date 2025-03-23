Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Trading 3.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42. 130,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 455,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

