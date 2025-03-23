Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $387.26 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $374.50 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.80. The firm has a market cap of $168.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

