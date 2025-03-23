JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Trading 2.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 16,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

JE Cleantech Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

