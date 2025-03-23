Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 213.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 345.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 6.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 113,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

National HealthCare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NHC opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.44. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

