Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 11,451 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 155.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ON were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $46.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $64.05.
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.
