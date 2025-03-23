Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 11,451 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 155.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ON were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $46.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

ONON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

