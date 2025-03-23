Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Trading 2.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 12,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 28,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.
Lesaka Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $375.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.82.
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.41). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.
