Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Trading 2.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 12,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 28,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $375.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.41). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

About Lesaka Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSAK. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,807,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

