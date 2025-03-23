AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 13,191,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,724% from the average daily volume of 723,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.
AltC Acquisition Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65.
AltC Acquisition Company Profile
AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.
