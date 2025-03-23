Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Chalice Mining Limited (OTC:CGMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 1,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
Chalice Mining Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.
About Chalice Mining
Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum, and nickel deposits. The company has interest in the Gonneville Nickel-Copper-PGE Project and the exploration of projects located in the West Yilgarn region of Western Australia.
