Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $90.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

