KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $30.99 Million Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 209,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after purchasing an additional 60,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,199,000 after purchasing an additional 165,631 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,965,000 after purchasing an additional 85,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KKR opened at $116.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

Get Our Latest Report on KKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.