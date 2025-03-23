Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Generac by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,123,000 after buying an additional 533,612 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Generac by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after acquiring an additional 384,434 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Generac by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,944,000 after acquiring an additional 299,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 487,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $131.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.76 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

