HUB Investment Partners LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,846,000 after purchasing an additional 975,163 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 301,563 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Celestica by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 536,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 109,972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,685,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Celestica by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 279,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 172,814 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Celestica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Celestica Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CLS opened at $96.09 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 9,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,209,461.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,771 shares in the company, valued at $11,576,933.34. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $53,965,221.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,981,670.76. The trade was a 45.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

