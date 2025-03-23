Head to Head Contrast: BW LPG (BWLP) versus Its Peers

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BW LPG to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BW LPG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BW LPG alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BW LPG N/A N/A N/A BW LPG Competitors -1,911.53% -1,220.43% -6.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BW LPG 0 0 1 0 3.00 BW LPG Competitors 140 1159 2166 47 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BW LPG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 17.33%. Given BW LPG’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BW LPG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BW LPG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BW LPG $3.60 billion N/A 4.32 BW LPG Competitors $4.28 billion $353.59 million 18.32

BW LPG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BW LPG. BW LPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

BW LPG pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. BW LPG pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Transportation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 22.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BW LPG competitors beat BW LPG on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BW LPG

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services. It owns and operates LPG vessels and a fleet of very large gas carriers. The company was formerly known as BW Gas LPG Holding Limited and changed its name to BW LPG Limited in September 2013. BW LPG Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.