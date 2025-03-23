Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 103,898 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 74,507 shares.The stock last traded at $11.94 and had previously closed at $11.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $912.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYH. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,992,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its position in Sky Harbour Group by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 374,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 205,788 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sky Harbour Group by 437.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sky Harbour Group by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 59,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

