Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,194 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $175,733.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,923,071.22. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ambarella Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.78. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,380 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Ambarella by 592.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,530,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.