Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,194 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $175,733.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,923,071.22. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ambarella Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ AMBA opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.78. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,380 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Ambarella by 592.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,530,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
