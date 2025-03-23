OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Director Acquires $295,512.50 in Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) Director John L. Higgins acquired 125,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $295,512.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,762,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,784.45. This represents a 4.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
OmniAb Price Performance
Shares of OABI stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $357.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.14. OmniAb, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $5.63.
OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 308.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniAb
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on OmniAb from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on OmniAb
OmniAb Company Profile
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OmniAb
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.