Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) Insider Sells A$50,008,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2025

Austal Limited (ASX:ASBGet Free Report) insider John Rothwell sold 13,160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.80 ($2.39), for a total value of A$50,008,000.00 ($31,451,572.33).

Austal Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Austal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.