Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) Insider Sells A$50,008,000.00 in Stock

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB – Get Free Report) insider John Rothwell sold 13,160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.80 ($2.39), for a total value of A$50,008,000.00 ($31,451,572.33).
Austal Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Austal Company Profile
