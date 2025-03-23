Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $152.87 and last traded at $153.01, with a volume of 67569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.64.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,523.80. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 18.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $131,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,171,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.