Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX:PDI) Insider Buys A$156,177.50 in Stock

Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX:PDI – Get Free Report) insider Sandra Bates acquired 447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$156,177.50 ($98,224.84).
Predictive Discovery Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $901.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 4.31.
Predictive Discovery Company Profile
