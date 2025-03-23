Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.66 and last traded at $95.65. 946,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,724,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Celestica in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $1,170,944.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,608,649.66. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $8,435,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,086.28. This represents a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Celestica by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 536,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 109,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

