VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Chardan Capital

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Chardan Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

VinFast Auto stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.93. VinFast Auto has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $6.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VinFast Auto by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 172,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

