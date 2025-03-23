Napatree Capital LLC Has $544,000 Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Napatree Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 56,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Bunge Global by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.