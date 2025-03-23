Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,974 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSVR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 44.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 40,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Reservoir Media by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSVR stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.20 million, a PE ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.93. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Reservoir Media Profile

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 5.04%. Research analysts predict that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

