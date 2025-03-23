iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $168.85 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

