Community Bank N.A. Has $26.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after buying an additional 8,315,752 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,704.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 3,403,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,452,000 after buying an additional 3,353,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after buying an additional 2,608,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after buying an additional 2,548,622 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

