Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $385,000 in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of INBX stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 104.88 EPS for the current year.

Inhibrx Profile

(Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.