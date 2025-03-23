Napatree Capital LLC Has $668,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Napatree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after buying an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 801,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,658,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,121,000 after purchasing an additional 327,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 20,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag acquired 37,356 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

HP opened at $24.78 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

