Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Community Bank System makes up 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Community Bank System by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CBU. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $74,953.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,443.22. This represents a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $73.39. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.49%.

Community Bank System Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.