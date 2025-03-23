Napatree Capital LLC Invests $787,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $51.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

