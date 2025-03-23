Napatree Capital LLC Has $846,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Napatree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

