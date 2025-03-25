Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,475 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100,978 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $93,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,947,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,541 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 515,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $142,074,000 after buying an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,802 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $269.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.17. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62.

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.29.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

