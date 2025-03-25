Top Mid Cap Stocks To Consider – March 24th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AZEK, IonQ, Hims & Hers Health, D-Wave Quantum, and Tempus AI are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to companies with market capitalizations that fall between large cap and small cap stocks, typically ranging between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies offer a balance between growth potential and stability, often providing investors with opportunities for higher returns compared to large cap stocks while generally being less volatile than small cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.91. 185,748,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,595,682. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $2.35 on Monday, reaching $34.05. 54,030,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,918,891. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35.

AZEK (AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

NYSE AZEK traded up $6.49 on Monday, hitting $47.88. 20,168,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. AZEK has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $54.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded up $3.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. 28,686,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,709,515. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 2.50.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,378,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,860,087. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $72.98.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 83,722,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,144,856. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Tempus AI stock traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,845,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45.

