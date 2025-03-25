Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.37 (LON:SOHO)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SOHO stock opened at GBX 59.90 ($0.77) on Tuesday. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 54.50 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 67 ($0.87). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £238.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Triple Point Social Housing REIT alerts:

Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 5.40 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Triple Point Social Housing REIT had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 62.91%. Analysts expect that Triple Point Social Housing REIT will post 6.4980159 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Social Housing REIT seeks to address the ongoing housing crisis by investing in the UK social housing sector, providing sustainable high-quality homes which have been adapted for vulnerable adults with long-term care and support needs including mental health issues, learning disabilities, or physical and sensory impairment.

We believe our residents deserve a home that offers greater independence than institutional accommodation, at the same time as meeting their specialist care needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.