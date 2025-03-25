Q1 EPS Estimate for Energy Transfer Boosted by Analyst

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research report issued on Monday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ET opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 135,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.