Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Buys C$20,005.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) Director Elyse Allan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,005.00.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

TSE RUS opened at C$39.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Russel Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$35.20 and a 12-month high of C$46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUS. TD Securities upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.21.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

