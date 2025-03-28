Insider Selling: Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) insider Brett Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.52 ($7.25), for a total transaction of A$69,120.00 ($43,471.70).
Kelly Partners Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $593.13 million, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
About Kelly Partners Group
