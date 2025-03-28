Insider Selling: Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) insider Brett Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.52 ($7.25), for a total transaction of A$69,120.00 ($43,471.70).

Kelly Partners Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $593.13 million, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

About Kelly Partners Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. It operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. The company offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.