Insider Buying: ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) Insider Purchases 11,538 Shares of Stock

ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY – Get Free Report) insider Helen Lea purchased 11,538 shares of ReadyTech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,998.80 ($18,867.17).

ReadyTech Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.12. The company has a market cap of $380.67 million, a PE ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About ReadyTech

ReadyTech Holdings Limited provides technology-based solutions in Australia. It operates in three segments: Education and Work Pathways; Workforce Solutions; and Government and Justice. The Education and Work Pathways segment offers cloud-based student and learning management systems for education and training providers to manage the student lifecycle from student enrolment to course completion.

