Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 53,613 Shares of Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FSHP)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FSHP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 657,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,613 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.07% of Flag Ship Acquisition worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSHP. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Flag Ship Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Flag Ship Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flag Ship Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Flag Ship Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flag Ship Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Shares of FSHP stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors.

