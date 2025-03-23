Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.81) and last traded at GBX 426 ($5.50), with a volume of 167930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427.50 ($5.52).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.52) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £470.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 328.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.30.

Kenmare Resources plc is an Ireland-based mining company. The Company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The Moma Mine contains deposits of heavy minerals, which include the titanium minerals ilmenite and rutile, as well as the zirconium silicate mineral, zircon.

