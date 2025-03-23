Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 300 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,658,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. InvesTrust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 340,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $136.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.89 and its 200 day moving average is $126.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

