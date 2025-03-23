Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after acquiring an additional 323,235 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

KEYS stock opened at $154.65 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.05.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

