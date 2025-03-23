KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE KB opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.59 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KB

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.