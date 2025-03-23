Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 28,509 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,509 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $16,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,140,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth $73,345,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,179,966,000 after purchasing an additional 106,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 34.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100,042 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in ANSYS by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 445,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $324.20 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.82 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

