Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $14.58 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $853.32.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.60, for a total transaction of $412,755.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,800. This represents a 33.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,866,151. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $604.89 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $715.33 and its 200-day moving average is $655.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,721.75, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

