Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,234 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYTS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1,559.9% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 777.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

LSI Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $17.33 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.