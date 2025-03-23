Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 813 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,036,000 after buying an additional 44,294 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $275,111,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 666,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $261,956,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 43.5% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 611,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,016,000 after buying an additional 185,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of LULU opened at $322.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.93. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.10.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

