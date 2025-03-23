Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 218,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after buying an additional 90,465 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,871,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $92.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

