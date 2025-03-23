Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PPSC Investment Service Corp raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,541,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,077,000 after purchasing an additional 344,346 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth about $50,038,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth about $29,479,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth about $24,552,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $145.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 3.12. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $190.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.69.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

