Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $342,686,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 441,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,583,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,156,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 252,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $83,681,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $256.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.00 and a 52 week high of $387.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

